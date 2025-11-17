Ten revenue villages under Kaushambi to be part of Prayagraj district

Ten revenue villages currently listed under Kaushambi district are set to be formally incorporated into Prayagraj following an administrative review, district officials confirmed. Prayagraj is one of the 75 districts in UP (Sourced)

The villages, though geographically within Prayagraj’s boundaries and surrounded by its settlements, were allotted to Kaushambi when the district was formed in 1997. Persistent local demands for a boundary correction prompted the Revenue Council to seek a detailed proposal.

Acting on this directive, divisional commissioner Soumya Agrawal and district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma conducted an on-site inspection on Friday. After assessing geographical boundaries and consulting with residents, they recommended that the ten villages be merged with Prayagraj. This addition will raise the total number of revenue villages in Prayagraj district from 2,674 to 2,684.

In a separate decision, the Prayagraj villages of Chandrasen and Ujihini Aima will remain within the district, but the police-station jurisdiction of Ujihini Aima has been modified in response to public demand.

“Residents of the 10 Kaushambi villages have expressed their desire to join Prayagraj. Meanwhile, people of the two villages located within Prayagraj’s boundary but belonging to Kaushambi want to remain here. Accordingly, the proposal has been prepared,” said Prayagraj DM Manish Kumar Verma.

When Kaushambi district was carved out of Prayagraj (then Allahabad) in 1997, certain discrepancies remained in the demarcation. As a result, 11 villages, Jalalpur Bharti Uparhar, Jalalpur Bharti Kachar, Basantpur Uparhar, Basantpur Kachar, Bhopatpur Uparhar, Bhopatpur Kachar, Pansari, Gyasuddinpur Kachar, Umapur Ninva Kachar, Khanpur Satwan, and Bilaspur, were included in Kaushambi despite their proximity to Prayagraj.

During a survey conducted this August by then Kaushambi DM Madhusudan Hulgi, residents of Bilaspur opposed the merger, while residents of the remaining settlements supported joining Prayagraj. The former DM approved the proposal and ordered the boundary adjustments, but no action followed until the Revenue Council recently sought an update.

For Chandrasen and Ujihini Aima, two Prayagraj villages initially earmarked for transfer to Kaushambi, local residents insisted on staying under Prayagraj’s jurisdiction. While there was no dispute in Chandrasenpur, cases from Ujihini Aima were being handled by Kaushambi police. Following discussions, officials reassigned the police jurisdiction for these cases to Puramufti police station.

The ten Kaushambi villages proposed for merger have a combined population of about 15,000. In Bhagwatpur block, the number of revenue villages will increase from 63 to 73 once the merger takes effect. CRO Sanjay Pandey confirmed that the survey has been completed, the proposal prepared, and subsequent procedural steps are now underway.