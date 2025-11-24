Tension in Manipur as displaced persons attempt to return to abandoned villages

IMPHAL: Fresh tension erupted in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Monday after hundreds of internally displaced persons (IDPs) heading towards their abandoned villages for resettlement were blocked by security forces. The area remained tense at the time of filing this report, with additional forces deployed to prevent further escalation. (Representational iamge)

An official on condition of anonymity said the standoff escalated after IDPs attempted to push through the barricades and enter what they described as a sensitive area bordering the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Security personnel fired tear gas shells and a few blank rounds to control the crowd. Around four IDPs were reportedly injured in the clash. The area remained tense at the time of filing this report, with additional forces deployed to prevent further escalation.

Displaced persons have been continuing similar protests since November 21, demanding resettlement at their respective abandoned villages.

According to officials, IDPs from relief camps in Ekou, Dolaithabi, Yengkhuman, Sajiwa and Swombung set out in groups early in the morning, insisting that if the state could host the Sangai Festival as a sign of “normalcy,” displaced families should also be allowed to go back to their homes at Pukhao, Dolaithabi and adjoining areas.

Security forces blocked the march near the Dolaithabi Dam by placing barbed-wire barricades along the route. A scuffle broke out as protesters attempted to move forward, leading to several IDPs falling down and sustaining minor injuries. Protesters alleged that a BSF vehicle came dangerously close to hitting one of the demonstrators during the confrontation.

“We are mostly farmers. Our livelihoods have been destroyed. How long do we have to live confined in relief camps?” said S. Kumarjit Meitei, one of the protesters. Others said conditions in the camps had become unbearable and demanded immediate arrangements for their safe return.

Earlier, hundreds of IDPs attempted to move towards the Churachandpur district for resettlement. However, security forces blocked the agitating displaced persons.

IDPs had announced a boycott of the ongoing Sangai Festival, an annual cultural festival started since 2010, which had been suspended for two years due to the ongoing Manipur crisis.

With the imposition of President’s Rule, the government decided to celebrate the festival again. However, IDPs and several civil bodies opposed the move.

Since the Manipur Crisis erupted on May 3, 2023, over 260 individuals have been killed and more than 60,000 have been displaced.

The government has announced complete rehabilitation of IDPs by December.