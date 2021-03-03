IND USA
Gangster Ravi Pujari was remanded to police custody till March 9 by the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the same case. (HT PHOTO)
Thane police start process to get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody

The Thane police have started the procedure to take custody of gangster Ravi Pujari who has several extortions and attempt to murder cases registered against him with the Thane police commissionarate
By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:35 AM IST

The Thane police have started the procedure to take custody of gangster Ravi Pujari who has several extortions and attempt to murder cases registered against him with the Thane police commissionarate.

Pujari was extradited to India in February but was taken to Karnataka, where he had the most cases registered against him. Karnataka court granted permission to the Mumbai Police to take him into custody in Gajalee Hotel firing case on October 22, 2016, in Vile Parle.

Gangster Ravi Pujari was remanded to police custody till March 9 by the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the same case.

Additional police commissioner, crime, S Yenpure said, “It may take months to get his custody for cases registered in Thane, as Mumbai has maximum cases registered against him. We are working on a procedure to take his custody.”

There are more than 20 cases of extortion and attempt to murder against his gang and him in Thane jurisdiction. His gang was active till recently in Thane and have extorted money from several businessmen in the name of Pujari. In some cases, Pujari had called the victim and threatened with dire consequences. The cases are registered at different police stations in Thane including Mumbra, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar area.

