Three arrested for impersonation, running exam racket

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman from Haryana’s Sonepat was arrested along with three others, including her brother, for allegedly running a racket that used illegal techniques and practices in exam centres to help their candidates clear examination for government jobs, police said on Saturday.

By wearing fake uniforms, the woman posed as an IPS officer while her “boyfriend”, who is also part of the racket, and brother posed as Delhi Police’s sub-inspector (SI) and head constable, whenever they met any candidate, to make him or her believe that they had deep roots in the system. The arrested persons were running their nexus in connivance with some private exam centres, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Urvija Goel said that on March 4, the Naraina police raided a private examination centre and arrested a candidate, identified as Rohit, after receiving information about illegal practices at the centre during the examination for the post of Forest Guard. A cellphone was recovered from Rohit, a Sonepat resident, and he was found using it to solve his online exam paper, said DCP Goel.

The police said that after interrogating Rohit, they also retrieved and analysed data from the seized phone. It helped them identify and arrest the three key players of the nexus from Delhi and Haryana. They were identified as Vaishali, the kingpin of the racket, her brother Love Kumar and their associate Himanshu.

During the interrogation, DCP Goel said, it was revealed that Vishali is the mastermind and she along with her partner, Anil Sharma, brother Love Kumarm and other associates ran the racket dealing in online examinations for various government jobs. They operated in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and targeted job aspirants living in rural areas.

“We recovered two fake police uniforms. Vaishali impersonated a senior IPS officer and her two associates posed as Delhi Police personnel to trick their targets believe that they were well connected. They promised them of clearing their exams through illegal means and charged between R15 and R25 lakh for each candidate,” said Goel.

According to the DCP, the arrested persons usually managed employees at the private examination centres to provide mobile phone to their candidate sitting in the exam. They also used to send their dummy candidate inside the examination centre with mobile phone.

“The dummy candidate used to leak the examination through mobile phone to the Vaishali through high tech applications. She operated from a different location along with solvers, who are experts in different subjects. The solvers solved the paper within few minutes and it was circulated to the managed examination centres in various north Indian states. The answer-key reached the candidates through their managed employees at the exam centre,” added DCP Goel.

The police are now looking for other people involved in the racket.

