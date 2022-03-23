Three arrested for sexually assaulting Mirzapur minor girl
Police took into custody three youths who had allegedly sexually assaulted a girl (around 16 years) at a poultry farm, in Rohania area of Varanasi, on Monday night, Mirzapur police said on Tuesday.
A senior police officer said that the girl, a resident of a village in Kachhawan police station area, in Mirzapur, alleged that a youth, whom she was acquainted with, called her to meet him on Monday. Later, he took her on a bike to his friend’s poultry farm located in Tilanga village, in Rohaniya police station area of Varanasi district.
The officer said that the victim alleges that she was locked in a room. After that four people sexually assaulted her. She was kept locked in the room all night. The accused released her on Tuesday morning. She reached home and narrated the entire story to family members. Then the relatives of the victim took her to the Kachhawan police station.
A case was registered against four persons under relevant sections of IPC and three of them were arrested. The victim was sent for a medical examination, the officer added.
Kachhawan police station chief Ramswaroop Verma said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against four persons while the search is on for the fourth accused. He said that further action will be taken on the basis of the medical report of the victim.
