Three held for running illegal gambling app in Sec 103

ByIshita Singh
Dec 07, 2024 06:22 AM IST

The police also seized a large amount of equipment from the flat, including five laptops, 19 mobile phones, a smartwatch, a webcam, an iPad, a Wi-Fi box, a passport, an arms licence, 10 cartridges, nine cheque books, a passbook, 19 ATM cards as well as two cars, parked on the premises

Gurugram:

Three men were arrested for allegedly running an illegal online gambling racket from an apartment in Ansal Stella Society, in Gurugram’s Sector 103, police said on Friday, adding that the arrests were made on Thursday. (Representational Image)
Three men were arrested for allegedly running an illegal online gambling racket from an apartment in Ansal Stella Society, in Gurugram's Sector 103, police said on Friday, adding that the arrests were made on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Three men were arrested for allegedly running an illegal online gambling racket from an apartment in Ansal Stella Society, in Gurugram’s Sector 103, police said on Friday, adding that the arrests were made on Thursday following a tip-off received at the Rajendra Park police station.

Investigators identified the accused as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Ganeshwar village in Rajasthan’s Neemkathana district, Vineet, a resident of Dulana village in Mahendragarh and Nirap Bahadur Budha, from Nepal.

According to the police, the men were caught using laptops and mobile phones to operate an online gambling app. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been hired by their associates to manage the gambling operations and were paid a monthly salary of 20,000 to 30,000. Their associates provided them with all the equipment, including laptops and mobile phones used to facilitate the online betting.

The police also seized a large amount of equipment from the flat, including five laptops, 19 mobile phones, a smartwatch, a webcam, an iPad, a Wi-Fi box, a passport, an arms licence, 10 cartridges, nine cheque books, a passbook, 19 ATM cards as well as two cars, parked on the premises.

“The investigation revealed that the operation targeted gamblers through an app, allowing them to place bets remotely. Payments were facilitated through online transactions, making the racket harder to detect. The accused acted as middlemen, and managed the app and coordinated with the people who placed bets,” Gurugram deputy commissioner of police (west), Karan Goyal said.

The accused were produced in court and have been remanded to four days of police custody for further questioning. An investigation is underway to trace the role of the associates who had hired the men and the broader network involved in running the betting application.

“We are thoroughly investigating the case and will ensure strict action against those involved in such illegal activities,” Goel said. The racket has been going on from the first week of October, police said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of IPC and under the relevant sections of the Public Gambling Act (1867) for running an illegal betting operation and the Arms Act (1959) was registered at the Rajendra Park police station on Thursday.

