Home / Cities / Others / Three held in loot case
Police recovered the bike looted by the miscreants. (Representative image)
Police recovered the bike looted by the miscreants. (Representative image)
others

Three held in loot case

The remaining two accused are still at large and police will arrest them soon, Bhojpur SP Vinay Tiwari said.
READ FULL STORY
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:00 PM IST

Police on Tuesday arrested three out of five persons for their alleged involvement in a loot case that took place at Salempur situated under Chandi police station on August 22.

Police also recovered the HDFC bank’s assistant manager’s bike that was looted, besides the bike used in the loot.

The remaining two accused are still at large and police will arrest them soon, Bhojpur SP Vinay Tiwari said.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on August 22 near the petrol pump situated at Salempur under Chandi police station. The miscreants intercepted the victim and looted his bike at gunpoint.

A case was lodged against unknown persons on the victim’s statement at Chandi police station.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.