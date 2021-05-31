3 in west Delhi held for beating man to death

Three e-rickshaw drivers were arrested for allegedly beating to death a 31-year-old man, who they suspected of theft from their rooms, in southwest Delhi’s Sadh Nagar near Palam village in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Police said they also recovered the three sticks used in the alleged assault.

According to police, the accused had allegedly assaulted the victim, identified as Gurugram resident Nand Kishore,in a locked room for nearly three hours before releasing him. The injured man managed to make his way to a parked autorickshaw 60-70 metres away, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

During the investigation, DCP (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, the team found a trail of blood on the road leading to a building where many tenants lived. “We scanned the CCTV footage and found the injured man leaving the building around 6am. Another man, Mohammad Sabir, 30, was seen following him from the building. He was contacted... He confessed to assaulting Kishore with two others after they caught him stealing items from their rooms,” said an investigator, who did not want to be named.