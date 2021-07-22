Three, including 2 minors, held for assaulting man in Thane

The police arrested three people, including two minors, in Nashik for allegedly assaulting a man earlier this month. According to the Kapurbawdi police, the complainant, Azam Khan sells brooms for a living. On July 12, Khan was on his way to Nashik in his tempo to deliver a consignment of brooms when three people on a motorbike chased him and blocked his path on the Saket service road. They forced him out of his vehicle and assaulted him with bamboo sticks and iron rods before fleeing the scene.

From the CCTV footage, the police traced the movements of the accused. “We tracked their movement through the footage from 35 different cameras till we found footage that had captured their faces. One of the three, a minor, turned out to be a history sheeter. We had booked him in a robbery case in January this year. We started seeking information about his movements from informants,” police inspector Sanjay Patil, Kapurbawdi police station said.

The minor was picked up for inquiry on Wednesday. After questioning him, police identified the other two accused: a minor, and Govind Chavan (21).

The police said that about a fortnight before the assault, Khan had an argument with the three accused over a petty issue.”Khan allegedly assaulted the minor and made him apologise in front of everyone else. The felt humiliated so he started keeping a watch on Khan. Subsequently, the trio planned and committed the crime,” police inspector Sanjay Nimbalkar, Kapurbawdi police station, said.

The two minors were sent to juvenile remand home, while Chavan was placed under arrest and charged with assault under the Indian Penal Code.