Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Three Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

ByRitesh Mishra
Updated on: Dec 18, 2025 09:26 pm IST

The exchange of fire broke out in the morning on a forested hill under the Golapalli police station limits. The operation is still underway and further details are awaited.

Raipur: Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday, police said.

The bodies of three Maoists, including a woman, have been recovered from the encounter site so far. (Representative photo)
The exchange of fire broke out in the morning on a forested hill under the Golapalli police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said.

The bodies of three Maoists, including a woman, have been recovered from the encounter site so far, SP Chavan said.

He added that the operation is still underway and further details are awaited.

With this incident, the number of Maoists killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh this year has risen to 284. Of these, 255 were killed in the Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, including Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada.

Another 27 were gunned down in Gariaband district of the Raipur division, while two were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district under the Durg division.

