Three minor boys drown in pond in E Champaran

Three minor boys drowned in a pond at a village under Harshidih police station limits in East Champaran on Tuesday, police said
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:50 PM IST

Three minor boys drowned in a pond at a village under Harshidih police station limits in East Champaran on Tuesday, police said.

Officials said the incident took place when one of the three boys fell into a pond while catching fish at Chanahariya village.

When the other two rushed to his rescue, they also fell into the pond. A fourth boy accompanying them rushed back and informed the villagers. “But, by time the villagers launched rescue operation, all the three boys had drowned,” said Pramod Paswan, station house officer (SHO) Harshidih police station.

The three boys were later rushed to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead. They were cousins, said police.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination,” said the SHO.

