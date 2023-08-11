Tiger hit by car succumbs to injuries at Nagpur wildlife rescue centre

A sub-adult male tiger, who was injured critically after being hit by a car in the Navegaon-Nagzira tiger corridor in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Thursday, succumbed to injuries on Friday morning at the wildlife rescue centre in Nagpur, officials said. (Representative Photo)

According to the state wildlife headquarters, the tiger died while being shifted to the wildlife rescue centre.

The Thursday accident has once again raised the need for urgent mitigation measures and the provision of a safe passage for wildlife animals in the tiger corridor.

The forest department should take up the issue on priority and a safe underpass passage should be constructed, as per the norms, said local wildlife and environmental activists.

Pramod Panchbhai, deputy conservator of forests, informed that the tiger, aged around two years, was hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the road at Murdoli forest on the Kohmara-Gondia state highway.

The big cat was severely injured following the mishap. When the local forest officials were alerted, a team of forest personnel rushed to the spot and the tiger was rescued around 7.30am on Friday from compartment no 419 in the Goregaon range of the Gondia division.

Panchbhai said that the injured tiger was immediately rushed to the wildlife rescue centre at Gorewada in Nagpur, but he died on the way. The tiger’s post-mortem would be carried out as per the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger Conservation Authority at the wildlife rescue centre in Gorewada, he said.