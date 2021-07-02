Home / Cities / Others / Tiger kills 28-year-old in West Champaran forest
Tiger kills 28-year-old in West Champaran forest

By HT Correspondent, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:08 PM IST

In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, a 28-year-old man was allegedly killed by a tiger in Raghiya forest range of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district on Friday, officials said.

Confirming the incident, HK Rai, wildlife conservator and field director of VTR said, “Prima facie, the circumstantial evidences suggest that the man was attacked by the tiger. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.”

According to the bereaved family members, the victim was attacked while working in his field on the fringe of his native village in Ramnagar block’s Gudgudi panchayat, barely a metre away from his house.

Police said victim’s body bore a deep mark around neck and teeth dug on his thigh.

“My husband was working in the field along with two other village residents. While others managed to escape, the tiger attacked my husband. But, by the time he could be rescued, he was already lying in a pool of blood,” said the victim’s wife.

Locals said the tiger was roaming in the area after venturing out from VTR forests. “The tiger also recently killed a goat on the fringe of the village,” said a local.

