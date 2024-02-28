TIPRA Motha chief temporarily suspends hunger strike after “call from Delhi”

The Tipra (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma has temporarily suspended his hunger strike on Wednesday after he received a phone call from New Delhi inviting him for a meeting over his demands of Constitutional solution for the development of tribal population in the state. The phone call had come after an hour of Debbarma into the hunger strike at Hatai Kotor 30kms away from Agartala. (Pradyot Tripura | Official X account)

Debbarma’s TIPRA Motha have been demanding a separate state for tribals, over the issue of alleged under-development of tribals till now.

“Got a call from Delhi. I have to go to Delhi”, he said while addressing media persons gathered at the protest site.

He asked his party leaders to stay back on the stage and asked his supporters to go back home saying that he will continue his hunger strike and only call it off after getting a written assurance from the Centre.

“I shall go to Delhi and talk to them with an empty stomach. I shall not eat anything till I get any positive response from there (central government)”, he said.

He asked his supporters to not celebrate early and asked them to wait till a reply comes from Delhi.

“Don’t celebrate now. Hold on. Don’t take yourself lightly. I shall go to Delhi. I shall talk. But I shall not compromise”, said Debbarma.

When asked about details on who called him from Delhi, he said, “Officials of the central government called him.”

TIPRA was constituted in 2021 with the agenda of creation of Greater Tipraland, a separate state for the tribals living in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and other northeastern states like Assam, Mizoram and also parts of neighbouring country Bangladesh.

Within a few months of its formation, the TIPRA Motha had contested and won the TTAADC polls.

The party later contested the 60-seated Assembly polls five months ago to emerge as the main opposition party securing 13 seats.