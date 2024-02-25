TIPRA Motha chief to start fast-unto-death over Constitutional solution from Feb 28

TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Saturday declared to start a fast-unto-death at Hatai Kotor in Khowai district over demand of Constitutional solution for the tribal population from February 28. TIPRA Motha had contested the 60-seated Assembly polls five months ago to win 13 seats. (Tipra Official X account)

The development comes a day after first round discussion held between Tripura’s main opposition TIPRA Motha party and the Congress over forging a greater opposition alliance against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I have told the Government of India that unless no positive response comes in the coming 2-3 days, I shall begin fast-unto-death at Hatai Kotor”, Pradyot Kishore told reporters.

“My health is not good. If I die, the Centre and state will be responsible. I have lost my personal life. I don’t have a family. I was verbally abused, I was insulted. Even after that, if anyone was cheated, then it is better to leave my palace and start hunger strike with my people sitting on the ground. I shall die but will not betray my people”, said Pradyot.

His comments came at the backdrop of his meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at New Delhi over Constitutional solution last year, direct funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and others.

Earlier, the TIPRA Motha chief said that they will talk with any political party who will agree to their demands of Constitutional solution and development of the tribal population.

Stating that TIPRA Motha is fighting for the rights of tribals of the state, Pradyot later explained that TIPRA Motha party doesn’t either belong to the opposition INDIA alliance, or the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Centre.

“We shall talk to any party which is more sincere towards the alleviation of Constitutional and survival aspect of the Tiprasa people. We shall engage with those who have sympathy and support for us, both politically and administratively. We have spoken with Congress, and with BJP”, he said.

The Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) was constituted in 2021 with the agenda of creation of Greater Tipraland, a separate state for the tribals living in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and other northeastern states like Assam, Mizoram and also parts of neighbouring country Bangladesh.

Different tribal parties and social organisations including Conference of Tripura (NCT), Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), IPFT-Tipraha – a breakaway faction of Tripura’s ruling IPFT, Tipraland State Party merged together to form the TIPRA Motha party.

Within a few months of its formation, the TIPRA Motha had contested and won the TTAADC polls.

The party later contested the 60-seated Assembly polls five months ago to emerge as the main opposition party securing 13 seats.