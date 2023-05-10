TIPRA Motha set for restructuring, says party chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma

The TIPRA Motha in Tripura, which emerged as the main opposition in the state after the Assembly elections in February, is set for a restructuring from the primary level up to the Central Committee, said the party’s chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. The royal scion said that he has received a report of a high-level committee to assess the party’s performance in the assembly polls, and a plenary session will be held next month. TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. (File Photo)

“I have been presented an extensive report by the high-level committee which was formed after the election on where our strengths and weakness are! Next month there will be a plenary session and we will be restructuring the party from the primary level right up to the central committee. Change is good and so is commitment to our people,” he wrote on Twitter.

The five-member high-level committee, comprising TIPRA Motha President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, senior leaders Jagadish Debbarma, Rajeshwar Debbarma, Buddhu Debbarma and Mevar Kumar Jamatia, was constituted in March. The committee was asked to submit their report within two months.

In the 60-member Assembly, the party had contested in 42 seats and won 13.

On Sunday, Debbarma discussed different issues related to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) with chief minister Manik Saha. He later said that the TTAADC started many schemes in several sectors but the state government that allocates funds to it is yet to release the money.

With Greater Tipraland as their poll agenda, the TIPRA Motha had swept the 28-member TTAADC and replaced the Left Front, within two months after its formation in 2019.

The TTAADC passed different Bills including land revenue, customary law, area expansion in the ADC among others, but they have been pending with the governor for nearly two years.