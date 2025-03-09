Total shutdown paralyses life in Kuki dominated districts of Manipur

IMPHAL: An indefinite total shutdown imposed by the Kuki-Zo Council, a Kuki body, from Saturday midnight against the Centre’s directive for free movement along all roads in Manipur and the killing of a protestor at Keithelmanbi on Saturday morning has paralysed normal life in Kuki-dominated areas, particularly in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts. Security personnel stand guard during an indefinite shutdown by the Kuki Zo Council in Manipur. (PTI)

Various other Kuki organisations, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), Kuki Students’ Organisation, Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (ITAC), Kuki Inpi, Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), and Hill Tribal Council (HTC), also endorsed the shutdown.

During the total shutdown, protestors blocked the Imphal-Dimapur national highway with burnt tires and wooden logs. Similar protests were reported in Churachandpur district along the Tiddim Road (National Highway 150), which connects Imphal to Mizoram via Churachandpur.

President’s Rule was imposed in the strife-torn state, which had been in turmoil for 21 months, following the resignation of chief minister N. Biren Singh on March 9. The Union government placed the state under “suspended animation” from March 14 as part of a roadmap to restore normalcy.

During a high-level security review meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on March 1, the government directed for free movement along all roads in Manipur, including the national highways (Dimapur-Imphal-Moreh) and (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam), starting from March 8.

Following these directives, the Manipur government, under tight security, officially launched Manipur State Transport (MST) bus and helicopter services from March 8 to facilitate safe and reliable public transportation.

However, Kuki bodies opposed Shah’s directive, stating that there would be “no free movement” in Kuki-dominated areas until their eight-point demands, particularly for a “separate administration” in the form of a Union Territory, were fulfilled.

According to officials, protesters held demonstrations at different places on Saturday and attempted to stop a state transport bus, which was travelling from Imphal to Senapati district. The protesters set private vehicles ablaze, blocked highways, pelted stones and even fired at security personnel, prompting them to use force, they added.

A 30-year-old man, identified as Lalgouthang Singsit, received bullet wounds during the clash at Keithelmanbi, roughly 37km from Imphal, and died of the injuries.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and former chief minister, Okram Ibobi, while speaking at the reception ceremony of Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Sunday, told the media, “The people of Manipur welcome the central government’s initiative for free movement on all roads in the state. However, it is unfortunate that a protestor lost his life due to security forces’ action. In my opinion, the Central government’s step was premature. Instead, they should have conducted a step-by-step process by calling a joint meeting of both communities.”

He further emphasised that restoring normalcy in the state requires both communities to “forgive and forget,” or else the people will continue to suffer.

Addressing the media, Ibobi also urged the Kuki community to withdraw the shutdown, stating, “Imposing a total shutdown is not a good decision. I appeal to the Kuki community to reconsider and call it off.”

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, responding to media queries, said, “Yesterday’s ‘free movement’ initiative by the Union government was not a failure; it was all about timing. I believe it is a step forward towards a peaceful Manipur. I don’t think it was a failure.”

He added, “The Union government’s decision was the right one, but blocking highways by protestors is a violation of Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed that indiscriminate firing of automatic firearms, followed by two rounds of pumpi fire (improvised lathod gun) by suspected Kuki militants, erupted in Torbung and Govindpur under Phougakchao Police Station in Bishnupur, near the Churachandpur border, around 11.55 pm on Saturday.

A police official stated, “The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployed in the area retaliated against the incoming fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire for about 15 minutes. However, no casualties were reported.”