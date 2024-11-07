Tourist season in Dudhwa, Katarniaghat begins with tiger sighting on first day

The tourist season in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, which comprises Dudhwa National Park, Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, began on Wednesday with scores of tourists enjoying the wildlife. First batch of tourists on their Dudhwa safari on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, in Bahraich, the Katarniaghat Eco Tourism season too got off the blocks at the Nature Interpretation Centre (also known as the Gharial Centre) in the Katarniaghat Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, with Arun Kumar Saxena, the minister (independent charge) for forests, environment, and climate change, presiding as chief guest.

Saxena, joined by the MLA, Saroj Sonkar and senior forest officials, flagged off the much-anticipated jungle safari and boating activities officially launched the tourism season.

On the occasion, an exhibition of traditional Tharu handicraft products added cultural charm to the event. Organised by tribal women with support from the Forest Corporation under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, the exhibit displayed indigenous products crafted from local materials. Visitors had the opportunity to purchase items such as flower pots, baskets, slippers, and caps.

At Dudhwa, UP minister of state (independent charge) Daya Shankar Mishra along with Pallia BJP legislator Harvinder Sahni alias Romi inaugurated the tourist season by formally opening the tourist gate and flagging off the first batch of tourists.

Specially decorated for the occasion, Dudhwa camp-elephant Gangakali greeted Mishra and Romi, who offered her food.

Tourists, who opted to visit Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary first, were lucky to have sighted the Royal Bengal Tiger as the big cat strolled ahead of their tourist vehicle nonchalantly.

It was for the first time in the history of Dudhwa tourism that tourists were allowed to visit the DTR on November 6. Earlier, the tiger reserves were opened to the public from Nov 15.