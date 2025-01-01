Traffic congestion in Gr Noida (West) likely to ease with key infra changes

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida (West) may see significant improvements in traffic management soon as the authority has increased efforts to address the severe congestion between Char Murti Chowk and Ek Murti roundabout, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday. Greater Noida (West) may see significant improvements in traffic management soon as the authority has increased efforts to address the severe congestion which occurs there. (HT PHOTO)

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has proposed a series of measures aimed at resolving the persistent jams in the high-traffic corridor. A key change will be the redesigning of Char Murti Chowk to accommodate more traffic. Plans include reducing the size of the chowk to expand road width, thereby easing bottlenecks. Besides, measures to organise the parking and movement of autos and e-rickshaws are also under consideration, officials said.

“We are actively addressing bottlenecks in Greater Noida (West) and the expansion of service roads will significantly reduce traffic delays and enhance road safety in the area”, said additional chief executive officer, Prerna Singh.

Further relief is expected with the construction of U-turns and service road expansions near Gaur City 1 and 2. One U-turn will enable seamless movement from Gaur City to Tigri roundabout, while another will facilitate access from Noida to Gaur City. These changes are expected to significantly reduce waiting time and streamline vehicular movement in the area, officials said.

The authority is also making plans for an underpass at the Char Murti Chowk. Pre-construction preparations are in full swing, including the relocation of essential utilities such as sewer lines, electrical cables and gas pipelines, according to GNIDA.

Officials added that inspections were recently conducted at the Char Murti Chowk. “The underpass will be a game-changer for commuters. To avoid delays, we are ensuring that the relocation of utilities like sewer lines, gas pipelines, and electrical cables is completed at the earliest,” said Singh.

Senior officials have highlighted the importance of collaboration with the traffic police to maintain order at these key junctions, including Ek Murti Chowk, Gaur City 1 and 2. Unauthorized parking and disorganized vehicle movement will be curbed to ensure smoother traffic flow.

“Autos and e-rickshaws parked indiscriminately cause severe disruptions. We have instructed the traffic police to work with GNIDA to regulate vehicle movement and enforce parking norms at these key junctions,” ACEO added further.

Officer on special duty, Abhishek Pathak said, “We aim to complete utility relocation swiftly so that construction of the underpass can begin.”

Residents of Greater Noida (West) expressed relief at the authority’s initiatives. “The traffic situation between Char Murti Chowk and Ek Murti roundabout is a nightmare, especially during peak hours. If the proposed U-turns, road expansions, and strict regulation of vehicles are implemented effectively, it will bring much-needed relief to commuters,” said Anurag Singh, resident, Saviour Greenarch.