Transactions worth crores done through ‘fraud’ account created on daily wage earner’s, probe on

A savings account in the name of a daily wage worker was opened in 2016 and crores of rupees was transacted through it in three months thereafter.

The matter came to light recently when Bipin Chauhan, a resident of Sisauni village under Kisanpur police station, approached a nearby State Bank of India’s customer service point (CSP) in Supaul to open an account to get a job card under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).

However, much to his surprise, the CSP officials informed him that there was already an account in his name at the Union Bank of India, Supaul branch, with ₹9.99 crore as balance. The account was opened on the basis of Chauhan’s Aadhar number, but the photograph and signature were not his.

Declaring it as a case of fraud, the bank officials said they were shocked as to how the account was opened without mandatory KYC (know your customer) documents.

Santosh Kumar Khan, chief manager, Ranchi circle office, who was probing the incident, on Friday said it was a case of cyber crime.

“The account in the name of the daily wage labourer was opened in October, 2016. Till February 2017, transactions worth crores were done in the account. I have directed the branch manager to inquire into the matter,” he said.

On the other hand, branch manager Ravi Shankar denied that the account had a balance of ₹9.99 crore. “I have checked the account, no such amount is in it.” He, however, remained tight-lipped over claims that transactions worth crores were done through the account.

This is the third such incident in quick succession in Bihar. Recently, ₹962 crore was credited to the accounts of two school students, while a man in Khagaria district was arrested after he refused to return ₹5.50 lakh erroneously credited in his account in April last year.