Transformer explosion at Sector 52 leads to power outages in Gurugram

Gurugram: A transformer explosion in the Sector 52 power house led to power outages in multiple areas of the city on Saturday. A Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), official said that emergency teams were sent on-site and were working to restore power and investigate the cause of the explosion. An emergency team of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) is investigating the cause of the explosion in a transformer at Sector-52 near Ardee mall in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

DHBVN officials said they are also conducting tests to determine the cause of the blast. The results of these tests are expected to be available by Sunday. Power was restored in some areas after connecting to other feeders, they said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

PK Chauhan, superintending engineer (operations), Gurugram Circle 2, DHBVN, said that teams were sent to the spot from where the complaint was received. In an effort to manage the situation and minimise power disruption, the load is being shifted to other adjoining feeders and substations so that people do not have to spend the night without electricity in their homes. “The residents of Sector 45, Sector 52, Ardee City and Wazirabad area were worst hit after the transformer explosion took place at about 9 am,” he said.

Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of the Sector 45 RWA, said the power situation there was so bad that many residents had to go without electricity for more than eight hours. “Though we understood that there is a breakdown at the HVPN level, and the supply is given on a rotational basis, it is a serious lapse on the part of DHBVN. They are unable to predict future demand and all the planning is done on a very short-term basis. We want DHBVN to plan considering the expansion for the next 10 years, as we expect more and more plots to get converted into houses.There are more than 300 plots which are going to be constructed in the next 2-3 years so we urge the concerned officers to make provisions for at least 20 new transformers to bring respite to the residents of Sector 45,” he said.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a member of the Ardee City RWA, expressed her frustration at the prolonged power outage. “It is unacceptable that we are experiencing such long power cuts in peak summers. The authorities need to prioritise infrastructure upgrades to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The increase in demand is obviously going to be there in a growing city. Water will be badly affected in plotted colonies that do not have backup,” she said.

The power outage has caused widespread inconvenience, disrupting daily activities for residents. Many businesses and essential services have been impacted, emphasizing the urgent need for swift restoration efforts and long-term infrastructure planning by authorities.