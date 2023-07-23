Tripura police have booked five persons, including Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) president for allegedly assaulting the vice president and secretary of the cricket association. Tripura Cricket Association chief, four others booked for alleged assault

A case was lodged at West Agartala police station based on the complaint from TCA vice president and former captain of state cricket team Timir Chandra and TCA secretary Tapas Ghosh, who alleged that TCA president Tapan Lodh and other four members physically assaulted them at their office on Saturday.

“We received a complaint from Tapas Ghosh and accordingly took a case. An investigation has been started and we shall serve notice to the accused persons on Sunday,” said assistant-inspector general of police Jyotisman Das Chowdhury.

The accused have been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

On the other hand, the TCA chief has written to the home department secretary seeking a probe into alleged financial embezzlement in the procurement and installation of four towers of high mast LED floodlight at Maharaja Bir Bikram stadium.

“…an unprecedented and exorbitant expenditure to the tune of Rs.16 crore approx. which had been decided to be incurred, for the installation of high mast LED flood lights at MBB stadium. There are precedences from the past to show that such installation of high mast flood lights at Narsingarh International Cricket Stadium required only an expenditure of Rs.1 crore,” reads the letter signed by Lodh.

Lodh stated that even as the issue was discussed in the general body meeting, it was decided that the matter be handed over to an “skilled agency” for investigation.

“The general body, therefore, decided to get the matter investigated by a skilled agency as to whether there is any corruption in the procurement and work for installation as discussed above. TCA cannot do this investigation on its own for the lack of skilled agency within its administrative setup at present,” the letter reads.

No reaction was available on the allegation of the case lodged against him as of now.