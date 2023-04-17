Tripura schools to remain shut from April 18 to 23 due to extreme heatwave

The Tripura government on Monday announced to shut all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools from April 18 to April 23. The state also requested to keep the private-run schools shut during the period. (PTI photo)

“The heatwave across the state may cause bad impact on health of the students. In this view, the state government has decided to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools closed with effect from April 18, 2023 to April 23, 2023,” chief minister Dr Manik Saha wrote on his official Twitter account.

“Besides, the private-run schools have been requested to keep their institutions closed during that period,” he wrote.

The decision comes in the wake of extreme heatwave conditions from the northeastern states.

The state is experiencing extreme heatwave this year in April with highest temperature touching at 39.3°C on April 14 and 15, according to reports of the India Meterological Department (IMD).

Initially, the temperature hovered around 27.8°C while it later rose to nearly 38°C on Monday.

The minimum and maximum temperature were 25.7°C and 38.9°C respectively on Sunday.

“Generally, temperatures remain high in March, April and May. According to meteorological criteria, this is not heatwave. As southerly wind cannot properly settle and westerlies become dominant in these months, hot weather prevails,” an official from the department said.

“The temperature is expected to hover between 26 and 38°C in the next 24 hours,” he said.

Tripura recorded the highest temperature at 41.5°C in April and 42.2°C during May in 1960.

Later in 1979, the state recorded its highest temperature at 40.2°C in June.