Tripura: Police detain six people for assaulting TV cameraperson

At least six persons have been detained for allegedly assaulting the cameraperson of a local TV channel at Siddhi Ashram in West Tripura district, the police said. Representational image.

The victim, identified as Sujit Acharjee, works with a local Bengali TV channel in the capital city of Tripura.

“Some miscreants attacked and assaulted him (the cameraperson) on Sunday night. We got a complaint and detained six. We are investigating to find out the motive behind the incident,” a senior police official said.

Earlier this September, four on-duty journalists were assaulted by a few people at Math Chowmuhani in Agartala. Later, three people were arrested.

Nearly 47 journalists have faced assault, and three media houses were attacked in the last five years in Tripura, according to data shared by different media organisations.

Earlier in 2017, two journalists were killed in separate incidents.