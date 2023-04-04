Tripura to develop green hydrogen-based energy sector, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Monday said that his government has decided to develop green hydrogen-based energy sector and the state will soon become the gateway for South-East Asia with the opening of new air, water and rail connectivity.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha at an exhibition organised as part of G20 meeting in Agartala on Monday. (PTI)

His statement came amidst the ongoing two-day long science conclave as part of the G-20 Summit on ‘Clean Energy for a Green Future’ at Hapania International Fair Ground in Agartala.

“The state has already started working on solar and biomass-based energy. Now, we have plans to use green hydrogen for generation of new energy. The G-20 summit is highlighting to transform available resources like, bamboo, biomass into clean energy for a greener future,” Saha told reporters and added that the central government has included scope for green hydrogen with provisions of Rs.10,000 crore in the Union budget.

He said many investors have expressed their interest to explore different key sectors including hospitals and allied sectors, food processing, tourism, e-vehicle manufacturing, IT, tea, rubber, agar, hotel, pharmaceutical industry etc in the state by setting up industries in these sectors. He expressed that the investors have desired to set up enterprises ranging within Rs.10 crores to Rs.300 crores in the state.

“More investments would be made in Tripura with opening of Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu in a few days. Tripura will soon become the gateway for South East Asia with the Indo-Bangla inland waterways connectivity through Sonamura and Daudkandi protocol route, new international standard airport and Agartala-Akhaura railway connectivity,” he added.

Headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G-20 is visiting 200 locations throughout the country focusing on Sustainable Development Goals, development of green energy, multilateral institutions etc.

The G-20 comprises 29 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Kingdom, Turkey and United States and European Union.

In a separate briefing in the evening, president of the National Science Academy, professor Ashutosh Sharma, principal scientific advisor to the Government of India, Dr. Ajay Sur and other experts told reporters that they have discussed about scope of producing green hydrogen utilising solar, wind, sustainable energy and bamboo resources available in the state.

