Truckload of off-season ‘Chinese’ mangoes seized at Indo-Nepal border

Residents of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, were surprised when local police seized a truckload of mangoes—a fruit typically out of season in October—near the Indo-Nepal border in Nanpara, sparking local curiosity. Authorities suspect the mangoes may have originated in China. Police have seized a full load of off-season mangoes (HT)

The seizing was made on Sunday during a routine vehicle inspection by inspector-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Singh and his team from Nanpara Kotwali police station. Police stopped a DCM truck near the Hada Bashari canal and found it loaded with mangoes. Upon examination, officers suspected the fruit to be Chinese, potentially brought in through Nepal to avoid scrutiny.

Inspector Pradeep Kumar Singh stated that the driver, Siraj Ahmed from Nanpara, had no documentation for the mango shipment. Authorities, including the district magistrate, customs, and food departments, have been informed. Police have taken Ahmed into custody and are questioning him regarding the origin and intended destination of the mangoes.

This surprising case of “October mangoes” has raised questions about the entry of Chinese mangoes into India through unconventional routes, especially when mangoes are usually out of season. Further investigation is ongoing, and legal proceedings are expected once the inquiry concludes. The SHO mentioned that no case has been registered yet, as the matter remains under investigation.