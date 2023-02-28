Tussle over park-turned-crematorium: ‘Resolve issue within 15 days, consult all parties’

LUCKNOW The long-standing dispute over the use of a park in Jankipuram’s Sector-J locality may soon be resolved as divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has assured affected residents of finding a solution in consultation with all parties. Jankipuram residents have been protesting against the burial (or cremation) of bodies in the open ground. (HT Photo)

On Tuesday, the matter was raised in the weekly Jan Adalat (grievance redressal day) at the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) office. Taking cognisance of the request made by 40-50 aggrieved residents, Jacob asked the LDA to amicably find a solution to the issue within 15 days.

HT had earlier reported that Jankipuram residents, for several years, have been protesting against the burial (or cremation) of bodies in the open ground surrounded by residential houses. However, the residents of the nearby Paharpur locality continue to use the ground as a graveyard saying their ancestors have been using the space for the same purpose for decades.

Reacting to the development, Brijesh Gupta, a resident of the area, said, “We’re glad that the commissioner has promised to look into the matter. We hope the matter gets resolved within 15 days, as promised to us.”

Over the years, several efforts to resolve the dispute over the use of the ground have not yielded desired results. Recently, the case was heard by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court as well. The HC bench, however, dismissed the petition asking local authorities to look into it.