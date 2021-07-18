Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two arrested for transperson’s murder in north-east Delhi
The police found involvement of Rashid, and arrested him. His interrogation led to arrest of Yogender.(HT File)
delhi news

Two arrested for transperson’s murder in north-east Delhi

The murder took place over a financial dispute at the transperson’s home in New Seemapuri in north-east Delhi, the police said.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:16 AM IST

Police on Sunday said they have arrested two men, including a contract killer, for allegedly killing a 60-year-old transperson, Shafiq, for which the prime suspect, who is still absconding, promised to pay the killers 2 lakh. Another killer is also absconding, police said.

The murder took place over a financial dispute at the transperson’s home in New Seemapuri in north-east Delhi, the police said.

The prime suspect, identified by his single name Farid, took 10 lakh from Shafiq, and was not returning the money despite multiple reminders. As Shafiq was mounting pressure for returning the money, Farid planned to kill him. “For this, he roped in his brother, Rashid, who arranged two contract killers — Naushad and Yogender from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. The killers were promised 2 lakh,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

The murder was reported to police on July 15. During investigation the police found that two unidentified men entered Shafiq’s house at 11.42pm on July 14, and left the place in an auto rickshaw at 2.25am on July 15.

c The DCP said Yogender and Naushad smothered Shafiq with a pillow, injected a poisonous substance in his neck and strangled him with a towel.

delhi crime
