News / Cities / Others / Two arrested in Assam with heroin worth 15 crore: Police

Two arrested in Assam with heroin worth 15 crore: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Nov 28, 2023 04:44 PM IST

According to police, the consignment of drugs had come from Manipur, and it was going to some other state

Two persons were arrested at Assam capital Guwahati’s Saraighat bridge on Tuesday with heroin worth 15 crore, Assam police’s special task force said.

Around 1.80kg heroin was recovered from the drug peddlers. (Himanta Biswa Sarma)
According to police, the consignment had come from Manipur, and it was going to some other state.

However, no person from Manipur was arrested in this operation, police said.

The two arrested peddlers have been identified as Sonu Ali and Arjun Basfore, both residents of Guwahati.

“Our team intercepted the four-wheeler car at Saraighat but the suspected drug peddlers attempted to flee. We warned them but they continued to escape after which we had to use bullets,” said additional superintendent of police of STF, Kalyan Pathak.

The accused surrendered as soon as police began firing. None of them were injured, police said.

Pathak said that during the search operation, around 1.80kg heroin worth value of approximately 15 crore in the illegal markets, were recovered.

“We are investigating the matter further and both the arrested persons are being interrogated,” he added.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
