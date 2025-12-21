Search
Two arrested in Noida for embezzling company goods worth 2.1 crore

ByAsmita Seth
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 04:22 am IST

The technical equipment seized include “156 panels, 24 LED iron supports, five wire boxes, a tool box, two mixers, five splitters, three tool pouches, and HDMI cables.”

Police have arrested two men near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary in Noida for allegedly embezzling goods and vehicles belonging to an event management company, and seized three trucks, one car, and electronic equipment worth 2.1 crore from them, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Mahfooz Khan (29) and Akhilesh Chand (25).

According to police, the technical equipment seized include “156 panels, 24 LED iron supports, five wire boxes, a tool box, two mixers, five splitters, three tool pouches, and HDMI cables.”

Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer of Phase-1 police station, said: “The two had been working with the company for the last three years. Khan was hired for transport services, while Chand worked as a driver.”

Based on a complaint by Bhawana Bhasin, the company owner, an FIR was registered on December 16. Police said that Bhasin has been running the business following the death of her husband.

The complainant told the police: “On the night of December 11, our truck, which was loaded with valuable light and sound equipment, was illegally taken by Khan and his accomplices. Our employees were threatened, intimidated and forcibly thrown out of the truck.”

The suspects initially tried to mislead Bhasin. Additional deputy commissioner of police Shavya Goyal said: “The suspects lied to Bhasin that the vehicles had been repossessed by a bank due to missed installments. However, the investigation revealed they were the only ones behind the crime.”

In her complaint, Bhasin also alleged that the suspects blackmailed her for more company inventory.

The case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 308(1) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 316(3) (criminal breach of trust), 317(2) (dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property), and 3(5) (offence committed through several acts).

