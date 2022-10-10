Home / Cities / Others / Two die, 25 others injured in lightning strike during football game in Odisha

Two die, 25 others injured in lightning strike during football game in Odisha

others
Published on Oct 10, 2022 09:43 AM IST

As lightning started, the players rushed to take cover but tragically two of the football players were killed and 25 including players and spectators were injured

Both the players died on the spot while 12 others were critically injured and 13 others also received injuries. (File image)
Both the players died on the spot while 12 others were critically injured and 13 others also received injuries. (File image)
ByDebabrata Mohanty

In a tragic incident, two football players were killed and 25 others were injured as lighting stuck them while they were playing a game in a village of Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a friendly football match was on at a playground in Baneilata area under Nuagaon block of Sundargarh district on Sunday afternoon when the sky was overcast and it started to rain. As lightning started, the players rushed to take cover but tragically two of the football players were killed and 25 including players and spectators were injured.

Both the players died on the spot while 12 others were critically injured and 13 others also received injuries.

The injured were admitted to the local primary health centre and later shifted to the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela.

Also Read:3 children climb hillock for better mobile connection, struck by lightning

IGH hospital superintendent Dr Jagdish Chandra Barik said a couple of the injured are critical.

Odisha is the most lightning prone state in the country as it witnessed 21.73 lakh lightning strikes that claimed 5,706 lives in the last two decades.

Odisha has been hit by over 10,000 strikes every year between 2000 and 2020 except for 2001, 2017, and 2018.

According to IMD’s Annual Climate Summary - 2021, at least 213 people died due to lightning, the highest among all the states in the country.

Since April 2016, Odisha government is paying 4 lakh as compensation to every person who died due to lightning.

The rise in fatalities due to an increase in frequency and intensity of lightning strikes prompted the IMD to start lightning forecasts from April 1, 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out