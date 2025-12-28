Search
Two drivers arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Rohtas

ByPrasun K Mishra, Sasaram
Updated on: Dec 28, 2025 07:37 pm IST

Rohtas police arrested two Punjab-based harvester drivers allegedly for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at Silari village under Shivsagar police station, late on Saturday evening

Rohtas police arrested two Punjab-based harvester drivers allegedly for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at Silari village under Shivsagar police station, late on Saturday evening.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kulwant Singh, 32, and Baljit Singh, 22, of Rangolia village, under Nanakmatta police station area of Udham Singh Nagar district in Punjab, police said.

SP Raushan Kumar said the girl had gone to the fields late in the evening. The accused forcibly abducted her, gagged her, and took her to a secluded area in the fields where they raped her. The girl’s family members, searching for her, reached near the place. Seeing them, the accused fled away taking advantage of the dense fog. The crying girl recounted the incident to her family.

Upon receiving information, Shivsagar station house officer Ritesh Kumar Singh reached the place. All eight members of the group, who had arrived at the village with harvesters from Punjab, were detained. The accused were arrested on victim’s identification.

A case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and the accused were sent to jail on Sunday. The victim was sent to Sadar Hospital at Sasaram for medical examination and treatment, police said.

The forensic science laboratory and technical teams were collecting scientific evidence from the place of occurrence. “Police will complete the investigation and submit a charge sheet in the case soon and recommend the court for speedy trial,” the SP said.

