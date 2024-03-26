Two held after shot fired near mosque in Devi Lal Colony of Sector-9

Gurugram: Two men were arrested on Tuesday after a shot was allegedly fired near a mosque in Devi Lal Colony in sector 9 of the city, triggering panic in the area late on Monday evening. Two men were arrested on Tuesday after a shot was allegedly fired near a mosque in Devi Lal Colony in sector 9 of Gurugram late on Monday evening. (Representational Image)

Eyewitnesses said that two men in a black Scorpio car initially had an argument with locals after which a shot was fired at about 10.15pm. The duo, believed to be inebriated, then left the area.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The city police, meanwhile, said that immediately after getting information about the matter, began an investigation and managed to identify and arrest one of the accused on Tuesday morning. The other man, who was absconding, was arrested later in the evening.

The police identified the accused arrested in the morning as Gaurav (31), a local businessman from Devi Lal Colony. The Scorpio vehicle used during the crime has been seized. The other accused was identified as Gaurav (30), a resident of Basai.

The police said that they received information about the incident at about 10.30pm and immediately a team was sent to the spot from sector 9A police station. They recovered the shell of the bullet fired by the accused.

“A case was registered at the sector 9A police station after a complaint was received on Tuesday morning. The accused have been arrested and the vehicle has been seized. We are investigating the matter,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police.

Meanwhile, locals said that the two men in a Scorpio car after failing to negotiate a curve in Gali number 9 in the colony tried to forcefully open the gates of the mosque. However, there was an argument with a resident, who told them that the gate would be opened only in the morning after which one of them fired a shot in the air and fled from the area.

According to the police, the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the accused were identified and later arrested.