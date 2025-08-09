Two held for burglary at locked houses in Noida

Two men were arrested following a brief gunfight on Friday for allegedly targeting locked houses in Noida gated societies and decamping with valuables, police said, adding that a case was registered against them at Sector 24 police station. Police said the suspects also posed as cab drivers to avoid any suspicion.

Police said the suspects have been identified as Jubair (single name), 30, a resident of Sector 113, and Masil (single name), 26, a resident of Sector 122 in Noida

Late Thursday night, when a police team was checking near the Sector 35 underpass following a tip-off, a car was spotted moving at high speed. “When the police team tried to stop the vehicle, they allegedly opened fire at the police, and in retaliatory fire, suspect Jubair suffered bullet injuries to his legs, while Masil, who managed to escape, was arrested during a search,” said Noida deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Yamuna Prasad.

DCP Prasad said the suspects had been actively targeting locked houses in gated societies for the past few days. Recently, they burgled valuables from a locked house in Sector 35.

“It was revealed that they used to do recce before targeting houses. When someone questioned them about their movement in the area, they left the spot saying they were looking for a vacant house for rent,” added DCP Prasad.

Police said the suspects also posed as cab drivers to avoid any suspicion. Around 13 cases of theft under the Arms Act were registered against Jubair, while 12 were registered against Masil at various police stations in the district.

A case under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 112 (petty organised crime), and 317 (stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Sector 24 police station. Two cameras, gold and diamond ornaments, cash amounting to ₹23,766, a car, and other valuables were recovered from their possession.