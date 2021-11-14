Home / Cities / Others / Two held for murder in Hoshiarpur
others

Two held for murder in Hoshiarpur

The victim’s body was found in Bhangi choe, said Hoshiarpur SSP Kulwant Singh Heer; the two held for murder are Dalvir Singh and Bassi Maruf
The police the two men held for murder in Hoshiarpur killed the victim with stones and sharp edged weapons. (HT Photo)
The police the two men held for murder in Hoshiarpur killed the victim with stones and sharp edged weapons. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Hoshiarpur District police have solved the murder case of 22-year-old youth Aryan Hans, of locality Hari Nagar, by arresting two accused. Hans’s blood-soaked body was recovered in Bhangi choe on November 12. SSP Kulwant Singh Heer said city resident Dalvir Singh and Bassi Maruf resident Manminder Singh had been arrested and charged with murder. He claimed that the duo had killed Hans using stones and sharp-edged weapons over some enmity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out