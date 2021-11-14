Two held for murder in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur District police have solved the murder case of 22-year-old youth Aryan Hans, of locality Hari Nagar, by arresting two accused. Hans’s blood-soaked body was recovered in Bhangi choe on November 12. SSP Kulwant Singh Heer said city resident Dalvir Singh and Bassi Maruf resident Manminder Singh had been arrested and charged with murder. He claimed that the duo had killed Hans using stones and sharp-edged weapons over some enmity.

