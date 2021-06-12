Home / Cities / Others / Two held with Buddha’s statue stolen from Nepal
Two held with Buddha’s statue stolen from Nepal

By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 09:59 PM IST

West Champaran police on Saturday arrested two persons with Lord Buddha’s statue, which was allegedly stolen from Nepal a few months ago.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted two motorcyclists near Gaunaha railway station in the Narkatiaganj subdivision of West Champaran and seized the statue of Lord Budhha, weighing 11.66 kg.

“During interrogation, we came to know the statue was brought from Kathmandu along with another statue of Lord Buddha, which was seized by us in April. Further investigation into the matter is on, “ Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police (SP).

“We are looking forward to approaching the Archaeological Survey of India to ascertain the relevant facts related to the idol,” said SP.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kedar Mahato and Ramcharan Diswa, both residents of Dhumani Parsa under Matirariya police station limits on the Indo-Nepal border area.

