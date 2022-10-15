Two injured as bomb planted by poachers explodes

Two local shepherds sustained injuries in a bomb explosion which rocked the hilly area under Meja police station in trans-Yamuna region of the district on Friday afternoon. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey also reached the spot and carried out investigations along with the bomb disposal squad. Primary investigations suggest that the explosive was planted by poachers to hunt wild boars, police added.

According to reports, a resident of Sonbarsa village Lakhanpal, 40, and Bigahna village resident Vishal Pal, 38, had gone to graze their goats in Meja hilly area which is under the jurisdiction of the forest department.

The duo spotted a box-like item covered in leaves and pushed it with a stick. Pressure on the box caused an explosion resulting in injuries to the duo. Other shepherds and villagers rushed to the spot on hearing the explosion and called the police.

Lakhanpal and Vishal were rushed to nearby community health centre (CHC) for treatment.

SSP said the condition of the two injured was out of danger.

Questioning from locals revealed that as the place where the incident took place was a forest area, some locals were involved in hunting of wild boars. They often place explosives in tobacco boxes and then cover it with ‘paan’ leaves. The box explodes and injures wild boar when it tries to eat the leaves, he added.

Bomb disposal squad is also carrying out investigations into the incident, he said.