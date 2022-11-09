Home / Cities / Others / Two LU students thrashed by outsiders over entry into varsity hostel

Two LU students thrashed by outsiders over entry into varsity hostel

Published on Nov 09, 2022

According to the two B.Sc students -- Shubham Soni and Pranay Chaturvedi -- the outsiders were unhappy with them as they have been opposing the entry of non-LU students into the varsity premises for the last few days.

ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Two inmates of Lucknow University’s Habibullah hostel were allegedly thrashed by a group of outsiders on Wednesday afternoon. According to the two B.Sc students -- Shubham Soni and Pranay Chaturvedi -- the outsiders were unhappy with them as they have been opposing the entry of non-LU students into the varsity premises for the last few days.

Following the incident, Soni was taken to a private hospital where he underwent a CT scan. He is said to be stable. Soni has also reported the matter to proctor Rakesh Dwivedi, who said that the complaint has been forwarded to the city police and they are looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the university hostel and on the campus to check the entry of outsiders, added proctor Dwivedi.

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
