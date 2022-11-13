Home / Cities / Others / Two men held for shooting at milk distributor in Lucknow

Two men held for shooting at milk distributor in Lucknow

Published on Nov 13, 2022 11:17 PM IST

The accused duo -- both with no prior criminal record -- had opened fire at the milk distributor and decamped with ₹40,000 in cash on October 13.

Accused Deepak has told the police that they stole <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 cash from the victim. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Two men have been arrested for shooting at a milk distributor in the Para area of Lucknow about a month ago. The accused duo -- both with no prior criminal record -- had opened fire at the milk distributor and decamped with 40,000 in cash on October 13. While the victim survived the attack with critical injuries, he is still under treatment at a hospital.

Sharing further information, inspector Dhadhibal Tiwari, Para police station, said, “The two accused have been identified as 28-year-old Deepak Singh, a vegetable vendor, and 20-year-old Amar Valmiki, a small-time grocery shop owner. They planned the attack along with milk distributor Kuldeep Mishra at the behest of two other men -- Ranjit and Harun, who have a criminal background.”

Accused Deepak has told the police that they stole 40,000 cash from the victim. Out of the total amount, Deepak and Amar paid 20,000 to masterminds Ranjit and Harun. So far, police have recovered 10,000 from the accused. The remaining amount will be recovered from Ranjit and Harun, who are already in jail in connection with a separate case. They are lodged at the Gomtinagar police station of Lucknow with five other accomplices.

