Two wanted gangsters with bounty held
Two gangsters wanted in several cases with bounty of ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh were arrested by the Karnal police on Wednesday evening.
Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia identified the accused as Krishan Kumar alias Kala alias Master of Dadupur Roran village of Karnal district with ₹5 lakh bounty and Sunny alias Manish of Ladwa town of Kurukshetra district with ₹2 lakh bounty.
Police said the gangsters were associated with Jabra gang and they were wanted in several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, loot registered in Karnal, Kaithal, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts.
Police said the accused had murdered Suresh alias Babli, a former sarpanch of Anjanthali village on July 29, 2018, and his brother-in-law Vikas of Dadupur village January 17, 2019.
The police also recovered three pistols, 200 live cartridges, ₹8 lakh cash and a stolen SUV from their possession. Police said during questioning, the accused told them that they were plotting the murder of Babli’s relatives .
