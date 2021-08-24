Two week dairy farming training course concludes at GADVASU

The department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a two-week training course on dairy farming for rural youth of the state.

A total of 16 trainees, including one farm woman, participated in the programme. The trainees were given basic theoretical as well as practical knowledge about starting a new venture in dairy farming. The important topics included selection and identification of dairy breeds and breeding strategies, shelter management, feeding management, reproductive management, and, marketing and value addition of dairy produce.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of the varsity, interacted with the trainees and shared some success stories of progressive dairy entrepreneurs with them.

Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, told the audience about various activities undertaken by the university. He explained how this directorate helps the livestock farmers of the state in imparting the latest technical knowledge at an affordable price.

RK Sharma, professor-cum-head, department of veterinary animal husbandry extension education, advised the trainees to properly plan for suitable land, breeding of high-yielding dairy animals, and balanced feeding.

He also delivered a lecture on the identification of sick and healthy animals, appropriate use of antibiotics, and care and management of pregnant animals.

Participants were given certificates in the concluding ceremony.