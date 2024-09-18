Two-day poll training for presiding officers concludes in Gurugram

Gurugram: The two-day training program for presiding and alternate presiding officers organised by the District Election Office concluded on Wednesday, at the Government Girls College in Gurugram’s Sector 14, officials aware of the matter said. The training, held to ensure smooth and transparent operations during the upcoming polls, focussed on the responsibilities of polling staff in conducting fair elections. The training, held to ensure smooth and transparent operations during the upcoming polls, focussed on the responsibilities of polling staff in conducting fair elections in Gurugram district. (HT PHOTO)

District officials said the training program for presiding officers was crucial ahead of the upcoming polls. With the presiding officers playing an important role in managing polling booths and overseeing the entire voting process, the training was designed to equip them with the necessary skills to ensure an error-free election, officials said.

Addressing the participants, district election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav stressed the critical role that presiding officers play in the election process. He reminded them of the importance of their duties and urged them to thoroughly study the election commission’s guidelines to avoid any errors or oversights. “The presiding officers are at the forefront of the election process, and their actions will determine the success of the election. We must all take our responsibilities seriously and ensure transparency throughout the process,” Yadav said.

The DC highlighted the need for coordination among polling staff, including security personnel and polling officers. “Elections are the backbone of democracy, and conducting them seamlessly at the booth level is our duty. All presiding officers must work in harmony with their teams and adhere to the instructions laid out in the PO Handbook,” he added. He also informed the officers that all polling stations in the district have been equipped with basic amenities such as electricity, water, ramps, and toilets.

The training, was conducted in four batches, with two batches trained each day. Yadav said the officers were also informed about the critical importance of maintaining the secrecy of votes and avoiding any action that could compromise the integrity of the polling process. Instructions on managing polling agents, ensuring the confidentiality of voters, handling tendered votes, and organising the voting compartment were given in detail.

On election day, the presiding officers and their teams have been instructed to stay at the polling booth throughout the day and ensure all operations run smoothly. A mock poll will be conducted at 5:30am, with polling scheduled to begin at 7am.