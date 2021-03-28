Unemployed protesting teachers cane-charged in Patiala

Over 10 teachers were injured on their hands and knees after police cane-charged them twice on Sunday, while over 200 of them were protesting near the residence of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The protesters included unemployed BEd, ETT (elementary teacher training) and TET (teacher eligibility test) qualified teachers.

The protesting teachers attempted to march towards Amarinder’s residence when they were stopped near the YPS Chowk, and asked to disperse or face a cane-charge. Over 200 protestors were detained by the police, but they were released later.

State president of Unemployed TET-Passed ETT Teachers’ Union Deepak Kamboj said claimed that the district police resorted to lathi-charge, every time they attempted to protest near the CM’s residence. “We were holding a peaceful protest, when the police used force. The government has completely ignored our demand for jobs in government schools. Two of our members are protesting atop a water tank in Patiala City for the past week, but no one from the administration has reached the spot,” he claimed, adding that despite multiple assurances of recruitment, the government had failed to keep its word.

The unemployed TET-ETT teachers are demanding a notification for recruitment for all 12,000 vacant posts of TET-ETT teachers and an increase in the upper age limit to 42 years.

Similarly, unemployed BEd teachers are demanding a job notification for at least 15,000 posts and unemployment allowance of ₹2,500. They also want the government to end the minimum requirement of 55% marks in graduation for backlog posts in the handicap quota. Other teacher unions have condemned the action against ETT teachers.

PROTEST IN SANGRUR TOO;

CHANDIGARH-BATHINDA ROAD BLOCKED

Sangrur Members of BEd Teachers’ Union, Punjab 873 DPE Teachers Union, 646 PTI Teachers Union Punjab, Unemployed Art & Craft Union Punjab and Unemployed Multi-purpose Health Workers Union Punjab blocked the Chandigarh-Bathinda nation highway on the outskirts of Sangrur town, seeking jobs on Sunday. The protesters alleged that they were holding an indefinite protest outside the residence of school education minister Vijay Inder Singla for 90 days, but the government had ignored them. Krishan Singh, one of the protesters, said meetings had not helped. He added, “We demand that the CM should intervene and resolve our issues.”