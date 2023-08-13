In Gujarat, Shah unveils key projects near Indo-Pak border; praises BSF

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled key defence and infrastructure projects near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Kutch as he praised the Border Security Force (BSF) for its role in guarding the country. Union home minister Amit Shah at BSF post in Kutch, Gujarat (Twitter/@AmitShah)

During his visit, the home minister laid the foundation stone for a mooring place, and inaugurated a key road and watchtower, according to an official release.

“In a significant step towards enhancing border security and infrastructure, home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for a mooring place at Koteshwar for the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kutch and also inaugurated the newly constructed Chidiyamod-Biarbet Link Road and OP Tower in the district’s Harami Nala area,” the BSF said in an official release.

The mooring place project, with an outlay of Rs.257 crore, spanning over 60 acres, serves as a crucial infrastructure for BSF water vessels in the creek region. This state-of-the-art facility will facilitate maritime security operations in the creek area and significantly improve the availability of resources for BSF personnel deployed in the region.

The home minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Chidiyamod-Biarbet Link Road and OP Tower at BP No 1164 in the Harami Nala area, also in Kutch.

OP Tower at BP 1164 in Harami Nala, built at a cost of Rs.3 crore, ensures the clock presence of BSF, strengthens security and makes this area impenetrable, the BSF release said.

The 9.5-meter high outpost tower e-inaugurated on Saturday is fitted with state-of-the-art cameras which will be able to capture even the smallest movement across the border and alert our border guards.

Addressing BSF personnel during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the project, Shah said; “I have been to all the borders of the country and have met your companions…I always say one thing, which I want to reiterate today. As the home minister of this country, from the internal security point of view, I can sleep with peace at night because you are standing there, performing your duties.”

Shah said the mooring project will help in the upkeep and maintenance of BSF’s floating border outposts and water vessels, ensuring their availability for round-the-clock surveillance in inaccessible creeks.

The road connectivity project will help in the swift movement of BSF in border areas, while the OP Tower will help check illegal intrusions by Pakistani fishermen, he added.

Shah said the BSF was the only Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) that specialised in securing land, water, and air and worked in diverse geographical conditions to ensure the security of the country from external forces.

“Don’t think the government does not have an idea of the adverse situation in which you work,” he said as he assured the BSF jawans that the government will shortly allocate whatever budget is required for their convenience.

Shah mentioned that the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s establishment of the “One Border, One Force” approach has substantially facilitated our border guarding forces in evaluating geographical dynamics, political affiliations with neighbouring countries, and potential threats.

In his address, Shah further highlighted the extensive assistance given to the CAPFs, including the issuance of over 4 million PF cards through the ‘AYUSHMAN CAPF’ initiative, the linkage of 24,000 hospitals, and the establishment of 13,000 new CAPF residences, underscoring their significance in enhancing the well-being and living standards of CAPF personnel.

“While you (BSF personnel) are busy protecting the country’s borders, PM Modi is looking after your families,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, during his Saturday’s visit to Gujarat, Shah also laid the foundation stone for IFFCO’s nano DAP (liquid) plant in Kandla, Gujarat. The plant aims to produce 2 lakh bottles of 500 ml liquid daily, reducing fertilizer imports, and saving ₹10,000 crore in subsidies.

In his address at Kandla, the home minister emphasised a new green revolution for natural farming that will promote self-sufficiency in food items, increased per-acre production, and prosperity for farmers through markets for organic produce.

The nano urea will help soil fertility and reduce chemical use. The Kandla plant, costing ₹350 crore, will produce eco-friendly nano urea with high nutrient efficiency.