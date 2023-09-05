Gorakhpur University’s new V-C outlines vision for academic excellence

GORAKHPUR: Emphasising the need for effective communication between university authorities and students, the newly-appointed Vice Chancellor (V-C) of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Professor Poonam Tandon, unveiled her working plan on Tuesday. Newly-appointed V-C of Gorakhpur University, Professor Poonam Tandon (HT Photo)

She announced that all deans and heads of departments would maintain regular contact with students through social media to promptly address their issues. Additionally, she scheduled a one-hour meeting with students and department heads from 4 pm to 5 pm to listen to their grievances.

During a conversation with the media, Professor Tandon said that her top priorities include promoting the “internationalisation of education” in alignment with the New Education Policy and enhancing the academic environment and reputation of the university.

Regarding the recent altercation at the V-C office involving student leaders and university officials, she referred to the incident as regrettable. However, she urged everyone to put it behind them, emphasising the establishment of a “happiness lab” within the Psychology department to provide counseling for students, reducing their stress.

Professor Tandon revealed plans to introduce a mentorship program for students from less privileged backgrounds, where senior students would mentor their juniors. She stressed the importance of academic improvement, with a focus on high-quality research and the promotion of national and international projects.

Furthermore, Professor Poonam announced the implementation of internship schemes, both paid and unpaid, across various departments. Efforts would also be made to enhance accessibility to information for students on the university campus and its more than 300 affiliated colleges.

She reiterated her commitment to ensuring timely examinations and results as a top priority. Professor Poonam expressed her belief that Gorakhpur University students are highly motivated and enthusiastic about education. She added that the university possesses the well-developed infrastructure necessary to advance education.

