UP: 3 killed, 1 injured in truck-dumper collision on Hardoi–Unnao road

Kanpur: Three people were killed and another person was injured after a chemical-laden truck and a dumper collided head-on near the Murray Company turn on the Hardoi–Unnao road in Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday. "The charred bodies were recovered after breaking open the cabin doors and sent for postmortem.

“The charred bodies were recovered after breaking open the cabin doors and sent for postmortem. Both vehicles have been removed from the site,” superintendent of police (SP) Unnao, Deepak Bhuker, said.

The impact of the collision triggered an explosion, and both vehicles were engulfed in flames. The blaze reportedly came under control after nearly three hours, an officer said.

Locals said the drivers of the two vehicles and a cleaner were trapped inside their cabins when the fire spread rapidly. Despite efforts, the three men could not be rescued and were stuck for nearly half an hour.

According to the police, Pawan Yadav was driving the dumper, while Mahipal, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was driving the truck. Two cleaners, Sumit and Sonu, were seated in the truck’s passenger seat. Sonu jumped out of the window and managed to escape, sustaining injuries to his leg. He was admitted to the district hospital.

The accident led to a traffic snarl, with vehicles stranded on both sides of the road. Traffic movement was restored by around 6 am.