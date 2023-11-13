U.P, Ayodhya & Gorakhpur being reshaped; Vantangiya villages enjoying VIP status: CM

GORAKHPUR On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that his government has been reshaping Uttar Pradesh, specifically Ayodhya and Gorakhpur, over the past seven years. He added that Vantangiya villages in Gorakhpur have attained a VIP status under the state’s initiatives. CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a gathering at Vantangiya village during the inauguration and foundation laying of development projects worth ₹ 153 crore in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

After setting a new world record with over 22 lakh illuminated diyas in Ayodhya, the CM commemorated Diwali with the Vantangiya (forest dwellers) community at Tikona number 3 village for the 14th consecutive year. Highlighting the global participation of 54 countries in the grand Deepotsav at Ayodhya, Adityanath emphasised the positive change being brought through the perception of “Ram Raj” among the Vantangiya residents. They now enjoy improved living standards and access to essential amenities, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi also underscored the value of persistent efforts with a positive mindset, highlighting the significance of sustainable development. As a Diwali gesture, he unveiled development projects worth ₹153 crore, including the inauguration of 52 projects related to solid housing, clean water supply, and electricity to remote villages.

Extending Diwali wishes, the CM invoked a metaphorical journey from darkness to light and negativity to positivity, underlining the need for perseverance and the blessings that foster favorable outcomes.

Call for celebration at grand Ram Temple enthronement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged households to light five earthen lamps during the momentous Lord Rama enthronement at the grand Ram Temple. Encouraging participation in a week-long recitation of Akhand Ramayan and Bhajan Keertan, Adityanath talked about the need for collective engagement leading up to the scheduled enthronement programme.

Asserting that after a wait spanning over five centuries, the auspicious time had arrived for Indians to demonstrate their capability to reclaim their rights peacefully, drawing inspiration from the Ram Mandir Movement.

‘Empowerment and rising awareness among Vantangiya villages’

In his 14th consecutive Diwali celebration with the Vantangiya community, the CM noted a significant shift in their consciousness. He highlighted their evolution from a state of fear, where they were treated as trespassers by forest department officials, to actively demanding their basic rights.

Acknowledging the remarkable progress in Gorakhpur, the CM highlighted the district’s transformation over the past seven years. Previously neglected, the district now boasts a robust healthcare system, improved road connectivity, and anticipates future developments including waterway connectivity.

