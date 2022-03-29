UP Board exams: Over 77,000 students skip exams on Day 5
On the fifth day of the ongoing UP Board High School and Intermediate exams-2022, a whopping 77,139 students of the 7,73,916 registered to appear in them, skipped the exams across the state, on Tuesday.
On Day 5, the examination of High School Sanskrit and Intermediate painting (drafting), painting (professional) etc were conducted in the first shift from 8 am to 11.15 am while examinations of High School music (instruments) and Intermediate economics and commercial geography (old course) were conducted in the second shift from 2pm to 5.15pm.
According to reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts of the state, 77,041 out of the total registered 7,71,822 students skipped the exam in the first shift itself. In the second shift too, 98 students out of the total registered 2,094 skipped the exams. As a result, in both shifts, out of the total registered 7,73,916 students who were to appear in the exam, just 6,96,777 appeared in them, informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.
The day also witnessed five high school students being caught using unfair means taking the total number of students caught cheating during the board exams this year till now to 51.
Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all districts on the fifth day also and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.
Meanwhile, taking strong cognizance of a fake question paper of Sanskrit subject of high school examination going viral on social media on Tuesday, the state government ordered the registration of an FIR against miscreants trying to spread confusion and undermine the smooth conduct of the Board exams.
Additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla said that the state government was committed towards conducting the High School and Intermediate examinations of UP Board without the use of unfair means. “During the monitoring from the state level control room in Lucknow and inspection by government and department officials during the examination period, it was observed that in some schools, the direction of the CCTV cameras was not towards the examinees but elsewhere. It was also noticed that no sound could be heard from the examination room in the control room in stark violation of the set guidelines,” she said.
She said that all the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) have been ordered to check from the district level control rooms and ensure that every examination room of each examination centre of their district concerned is well displayed on CCTV cameras and the voice is clearly audible in the control room.
Shukla has ordered officials that the recording of CCTV cameras installed in the examination halls should be kept safe for at least one month. If any school is found showing laxity in this regard, then strict action should be taken against them and the government should also be duly informed, she has ordered.
