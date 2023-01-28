UP Board provide tips to HS, Inter examinees

For the first time, experts of the UP Board have given tips on important topics for High School and Intermediate examinations of the Board, set to begin from February 16.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSB), as the Prayagraj-headquartered board is formally known as, has uploaded tips related to all important subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science etc of High School and of English, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology etc subjects of Intermediate on the board’s official website www.upmsp.edu.in to help students prepare.

“The move is aimed at helping out examinees appearng in Class 10 and Class 12 exams of UP Board within a few weeks,” said UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

For example, for High School Hindi the UP Board experts have urged that while studying the prescribed poems, students should underline the elements of poetic beauty (Rasa, Chhand, Alankar) and practise writing definition and examples. Likewise, while reading the works of writers in prose, students have been asked to understand the basic idea of each chapter and practise writing the summary, purpose and language style in their own words.

They have also been asked to use flowcharts while writing the biography of an author and poet besides following the rules of grammar and punctuation marks like comma, full stop etc carefully while writing the answer.

For English, Class 10 students have been asked to read the passage twice carefully and then write the answers to the questions in their own words instead of using bookish language. The application form and letter should also be written in the correct format and one can write main points in a box.

High School students of social science have been asked to use a flowchart as per the nature and requirement of the question while writing answers to short and detailed questions. In the descriptive part, they have been asked to make sure to use labeled pictures, diagrams and figures as far as possible while writing the answer as “This will make answers more effective”.

Similarly, Intermediate students for Hindi have been advised to memorise the meaning of difficult words in Sanskrit section and practise. “You can use a flowchart while writing about the life and literary introduction of the author or poet. To write an essay, the subject should be divided into major points like introduction, subject expansion and epilogue etc,” the advice goes.

For Chemistry, Class 12 students have been asked to prepare easy chapters first and difficult ones later. They have been urged to memorise the main topics related to the chapter by making a flowchart and as quantitative questions are asked from the chapters on physical chemistry, they should make a list related to such chapters. Try to understand the equations written in the chapters on organic and inorganic chemistry, the advice reads.