UP Board tightens exam security during Holi holidays, officials barred from leaving HQ

State Director of Secondary Education Dr Mahendra Dev has directed all District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) to ensure that the sanctity of examination procedures is strictly maintained during the Holi festival holidays from March 1 to 4, 2026.

In a recent order, he stated that officers and staff assigned to examination duties must not leave their headquarters during the holiday period without prior written permission from the competent authority.

No officer will be permitted to leave headquarters without prior approval from the Divisional Joint Director of Education, and any violation will invite strict disciplinary action. Emphasising the top priority of question paper security, officials have been directed to ensure round-the-clock surveillance and monitoring of strong rooms.

Any security lapse must be reported immediately to higher authorities and clear accountability has been fixed for centre administrators and designated in-charges. Surprise inspections, CCTV monitoring, and regular attendance reviews will continue throughout the holiday period.

The UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations, which began on February 18, are scheduled to conclude on March 12.

Meanwhile, the regional office of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj, has issued fresh guidelines for the first and second phases of the 2026 Intermediate practical examinations.

In a letter addressed by the additional secretary to all district school inspectors in the Prayagraj region, officials have been directed to complete all pending work related to division-wise practical exams within the stipulated timeframe. The Board has further instructed that the practical examination marks of all candidates must be uploaded online on the Board’s official website by March 8.

